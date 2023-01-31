Texans hire DeMeco Ryans; Broncos hire Sean Payton

Adam Schefter has been busy breaking the news of NFL head coaching hires today. First, he announced that the Denver Broncos finalized a deal to acquire and hire Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints. Payton was still under contract with the Saints so the Broncos had to make a trade in order to hire him. The Broncos will send a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick to the Saints in exchange for Payton and a 2024 third-round pick. Payton will be tasked with helping Russell Wilson return to being good.

Schefter also reported that the Houston Texans are hiring San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. Roll Tide! Ryans has been a hot name this cycle and now gets his shot with the Texans. He inherits a team with quite a bit of cap space and 11 draft picks - two of which are in the top 12.

The Indianapolis Colts are now the only team in the AFC South without a head coach. Here’s to hoping Jim Irsay gets his wish and they hire Jeff Saturday!