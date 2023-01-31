Trey Lance trade rumors: One exec expects 49ers to trade QB to Titans

Ever since it was announced that the Tennessee Titans were hiring Ran Carthon as their new general manager there have been Trey Lance Trade rumors. There is another one today. Mike Sando of The Athletic talked to one NFL executive who expects the San Francisco 49ers to trade Lance to the Titans. From Sando’s article:

“I think they will trade Trey Lance to Tennessee and then they will end up with Brady and Brady will play one year for his home team, and they will have Brock Purdy as the backup,” an exec from another team predicted Sunday.”

Of course, the scenario here has the 49ers signing Tom Brady this offseason. That is about the only way I see San Francisco being willing to trade Lance this offseason. They gave up a lot to move up in the 2021 NFL draft to take Lance. They would be getting pennies on the dollar for him if they traded him now.

As for whether or not the Titans should trade for Lance, to me that depends on what San Fran is asking for in return. If they would take a day-three pick for him, then sure, why not? That seems like the right price to find out if Lance can be a franchise QB or not.

What, if anything, do you think Carthon should give up for Lance?