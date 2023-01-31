2023 NFL salary cap set at $224.8 million

Tom Pelissero reported yesterday that the NFL has set the 2023 salary cap at $224.8 million per team. That is an increase of $16.6 million from the $208.2 million per team in 2022. The increase is good for the Tennessee Titans - who currently sit at about $248 million against the 2023 cap.

At a minimum, the Titans would need to about $24 million. That sounds like a lot, and it is, but Ran Carthon has some pretty easy moves to get him started. Here are the ones that are pretty close to no-brainers with the amount of cap they save:

Taylor Lewan ($14.8 million)

Robert Woods ($12 million)

Zach Cunningham ($8.9 million)

That’s $35.7 million right there. Then they have some guys like Bud Dupree and Randy Bullock that can save them another $11+ million. Those guys have more dead cap attached, but that really doesn’t matter at this point. Then there is Ryan Tannehill. He has a big dead cap number, but they would save $17.8 if they decide to move on.

There are other things they can like simple restructures and giving Jeffery Simmons a contract extension that could provide some cap relief. Simmons has a cap number of just over $10 million on his 5th-year option. They could give him a big signing bonus to reduce this year’s number.

The good news is the Titans will have a ton of cap space in 2024, so this is really just a 1-year issue.