Chargers to hire Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Los Angeles Chargers are hiring Kellen Moore as their next offensive coordinator. Moore was surprisingly let go by the Dallas Cowboys last week. Mike McCarthy is going to take over the playcalling duties in Dallas from now on. The Cowboys will likely be looking for a new head coach next year.

Moore was a guy that it would have been nice for the Tennessee Titans to at least interview for their open offensive coordinator position, but it was not to be. I have no idea if Mike Vrabel had any interest in Moore or not, but there is no doubt the Chargers OC job is much more intriguing than the one in Tennessee. Working with Justin Herbert will likely put Moore on the fast track to a head coaching job.

There has been very little news about what the Titans are doing over the last weeks. Maybe they are waiting to interview the guys from the Kansas City Chiefs. That could likely happen this week as the Chiefs have a week off before the Super Bowl.