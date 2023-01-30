Titans C Ben Jones named to Pro Bowl

Tennessee Titans center Ben Jones has been named to the 2023 Pro Bowl, according to multiple reports. Jones was previously named as an alternate. Jones will replace Creed Humphrey, who is advancing to Super Bowl LVII with the Kansas City Chiefs.

It’s the first Pro Bowl selection for Jones, who just completed his 11th NFL season, and his seventh with the Titans. Jones was outstanding for the Titans throughout the 2022 campaign. Jones played 682 snaps at center despite battling recurring concussion issues. Jones was credited with allowing one sack and was whistled for five penalties, per Pro Football Focus. PFF awarded Jones with grades of 72.6 overall, 68.4 in pass protection, and 74.5 as a run blocker. Jones allowed just 10 total pressures and two additional quarterback hits all season long.

Jones’ becomes the Titans’ fourth Pro Bowler. He joins Titans running back Derrick Henry, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and long snapper Morgan Cox as Pro Bowlers. Jones deserves this honor.

Jones is scheduled to enter the final year of a previously-signed two-year contract extension in 2023. Jones is set to earn a base salary of $5 million while carrying a cap hit of $8.2 million, per Spotrac. The Titans would love to have Jones spearhead a new-look offensive line in 2023, one that may contain new starters at left tackle (Taylor Lewan/Dennis Daley) and left guard (Aaron Brewer).