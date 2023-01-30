Super Bowl Opening Odds: Eagles small favorites over Chiefs

Super Bowl 57 is set — it’ll be the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale on Sunday, February 12th.

The Eagles, capitalizing on perhaps the easiest path to the Super Bowl that I can remember, took the 49ers apart after Brock Purdy went down early with an arm injury. Backup Josh Johnson was ineffective and eventually left the game due to injury as well. Philadelphia took care of business on the ground, getting two scores from Miles Sanders and another from Boston Scott as they cruised to an NFC title.

The first game of the day was a snoozer, but the second certainly delivered.

The Chiefs finally got past their Bengals mental block, maybe with the help of a (few) friendly whistles in Arrowhead. A late hit ended up being the key play of the game, and Harrison Butker knocked through the game-winning field goal to once again send Patrick Mahomes and company to the Super bowl.

So the Andy Reid bowl is officially on. The Kelce brothers will square off with everything on the line. This one certainly doesn’t lack storylines, that’s for sure.

Directly after the game, sportsbooks quickly opened up the odds. Depending on where you looked, you could find anything from a pick ‘em to Kansas City -1 or so. Overnight however, the Eagles have jumped out to an early advantage. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are now a two point favorite as things have settled in.

Spread: Eagles -2

Moneyline: Eagles -130, Chiefs +105

Total: 50

Kickoff is set for 5:30 central on Sunday, February 12th. FOX will have the coverage.