Should the Titans show interest in Kellen Moore for offensive coordinator opening?

A new candidate has surprisingly hit the market

By Justin Melo
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys have decided to mutually part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, according to multiple reports. The Tennessee Titans should immediately show interest in Moore for their OC vacancy. Moore may become the hottest candidate on the market.

Dallas’ offense struggled mightily in their 19-12 postseason defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, which likely contributed to Moore’s departure. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will allegedly take over play-calling duties. The Cowboys finished the regular-season ranked 11th in total yards per game (354.9), ninth in rushing yards (135.2/game) and fourth in scoring( 27.5 ppg).

Moore was a finalist for the Carolina Panthers head coaching gig, but the Panthers hired Frank Reich instead. Moore is unlikely to become Carolina’s offensive coordinator. Reich is an offensive-minded coach and will likely call plays in Carolina.

Moore has already been publicly linked to the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator opening. It’s easily the most attractive opportunity due to the presence of franchise quarterback Justin Herbert. The Titans’ OC vacancy can’t compete with the Chargers. Moore could quickly land a head coaching job after coach Herbert.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also expected to show interest in Moore after the firing of Byron Leftwich. Alternatively, Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier has reportedly received interest for an offensive coordinator opening. Could that team be the Titans?

Mike Vrabel’s search for his next offensive coordinator continues to develop slowly (at least publicly). A new potential candidate just emerged in Moore. The Titans should at least make contact and show interest.

