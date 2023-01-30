Should the Titans show interest in Kellen Moore for offensive coordinator opening?

The Dallas Cowboys have decided to mutually part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, according to multiple reports. The Tennessee Titans should immediately show interest in Moore for their OC vacancy. Moore may become the hottest candidate on the market.

The #Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have mutually agreed to part ways, per sources.



Moore is a bright young offensive mind and will have options. But Dallas felt change was needed after a disappointing finish, and now is looking for a new OC. pic.twitter.com/rRPwCDkjhF — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2023

Dallas’ offense struggled mightily in their 19-12 postseason defeat to the San Francisco 49ers, which likely contributed to Moore’s departure. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will allegedly take over play-calling duties. The Cowboys finished the regular-season ranked 11th in total yards per game (354.9), ninth in rushing yards (135.2/game) and fourth in scoring( 27.5 ppg).

Moore was a finalist for the Carolina Panthers head coaching gig, but the Panthers hired Frank Reich instead. Moore is unlikely to become Carolina’s offensive coordinator. Reich is an offensive-minded coach and will likely call plays in Carolina.

Moore has already been publicly linked to the Los Angeles Chargers’ offensive coordinator opening. It’s easily the most attractive opportunity due to the presence of franchise quarterback Justin Herbert. The Titans’ OC vacancy can’t compete with the Chargers. Moore could quickly land a head coaching job after coach Herbert.

Former #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore is expected to speak with the #Chargers for their OC opening, per me and @TomPelissero. A newly available coordinator, Moore should figure prominently. Dallas had already given LAC permission to speak with him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also expected to show interest in Moore after the firing of Byron Leftwich. Alternatively, Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier has reportedly received interest for an offensive coordinator opening. Could that team be the Titans?

Mike Vrabel’s search for his next offensive coordinator continues to develop slowly (at least publicly). A new potential candidate just emerged in Moore. The Titans should at least make contact and show interest.