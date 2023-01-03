Titans-Jaguars Tues Injury Report: Defensive Returns

The Tennessee Titans released their first injury report of the week on Tuesday ahead of Saturday’s do-or-die regular-season finale with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Saturday’s outcome will decide the AFC South division title. The Titans welcomed back Jeffery Simmons, Denico Autry, Kristian Fulton and Amani Hooker in some capacity. Analysis below.

Simmons (ankle) and Autry (biceps) were always expected to return. They both missed the meaningless Week 17 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys as a precaution. Simmons and Autry were limited participants in Tuesday’s practice. Their activity should ramp up as the week progresses.

Derrick Henry was a full participant despite carrying a hip designation. Henry was also rested against the Cowboys as a precaution. The Titans need Henry to be at his best on Saturday. He’s typically dominated the Jaguars throughout his career. The Titans could use another resume-defining performance from The King.

Fulton (groin) and Hooker (knee) returned in a limited capacity. Tennessee’s secondary has missed their No. 1 cornerback and starting safety. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence carved up Tennessee in their last meeting. Hooker last played against the Jags and Fulton last played against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere (ankle) is listed as a limited participant. Titans media members made note of his absence during the open portion, however. Le’Raven Clark would likely start at right tackle if Petit-Frere fails to heal.

Inside linebacker Dylan Cole (ankle) was also listed as limited. Monty Rice and Jack Gibbens would start in Cole’s absence. A healthy Cole would likely split snaps with Gibbens. Joe Jones is also on the 53-man roster. David Long Jr. has not yet been designated to return from IR. It’s a bad sign regarding his availability. The Titans could use Long.

Cornerback Davontae Harris did not practice with a hamstring designation. Edge Tarell Basham was limited with a back injury. Defensive back Josh Thompson appears primed to return from the concussion protocol.