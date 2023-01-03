Titans-Jaguars set for AFC South Title match-up

I kept quiet on Twitter last night while all of the Damar Hamlin stuff was going on. There wasn’t much to add. Our family was in shock watching the coverage. When I started to hear about the GoFundMe Hamlin had started back in 2020 for a toy drive and the money being donated to it warmed my heart. You can donate to that fund here if you are so inclined. The people over at Buffalo Rumblings are doing a great job keeping everyone updated on the situation. You can follow their coverage here.

There is no easy way to transition from that to football, but we will try and do our best this week. The Tennessee Titans have a huge game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night. A win would give them their third straight AFC South title and a home playoff game. That is important to this franchise for quite a few reasons. I get this isn’t a team that is going to win the Super Bowl, but this isn’t a situation for me to be cheering for draft position. This would not be a meaningless win.

With that being said, I do get it if that is what you are cheering for. A loss here likely gives the Titans a top-10 draft pick. That could put them in position to trade up and get a quarterback if they are so inclined. They could also use the pick to add more picks for a roster that currently has a lot of holes and not a lot of cap space.

We all fan differently, and I don’t fault anyone for cheering for either side on this game, but I’ll be cheering for crazy for a win and a third straight division title.