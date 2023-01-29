 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Championship Sunday picks and predictions

Who you got today?

By Jimmy Morris
Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Photo by J. Conrad Williams, Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images

We should have two good games on tap today. The first one features the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. I am a little torn about who I want to win this one. I am a big Jalen Hurts fan. I love the way he carries himself. He stayed at Alabama for a year when most people would have left and won them an SEC Championship against Georgia in a game where Tua got hurt. The Eagles, of course, also have Brett Kern (is that who you thought I was going to say?) It would be really cool to see Kern win a ring.

On the other hand, Ran Carthon came from the 49ers. They are such a fun team to watch. Kyle Shanahan is a great coach. With that being said, I think the Eagles win a close one.

The second game features the Cincinnati Bengals at the Kansas City Chiefs. Who healthy is Patrick Mahomes? That will be a big factor in this game. Joe Burrow is playing so well right now. I think the Bengals win a close here.

Most of all, I am just hoping for two games that are fun to watch today. Who are you picking to win these games?

Use this thread to discuss the games.

