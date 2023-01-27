Rams hire Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams have hired Mike LaFleur as their offensive coordinator according to multiple reports. Mike, the brother of former Tennessee Titans OC and current Green Bay Packers head coach Matt, was fired by the New York Jets earlier this month. His biggest issue there was not being able to make Zach Wilson good. I have a feeling he won’t be the only one who has that problem.

LaFleur was loosely connected to the Titans with the fact that his brother was here for a year. Instead, he ends up working with Sean McVay. The Lafleur-McVay-Shannahan thing goes round and round.

The news on the Titans OC search has gone pretty quiet. They have conducted a few interviews and are rumored to have requested a few more. If they are after one of the guys from the Kansas City Chiefs, we will likely get an update there after this weekend’s game.