10 Senior Bowl prospects Titans should closely monitor

The Tennessee Titans will be in attendance at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl. The Senior Bowl is the first pre-draft event that head coach Mike Vrabel and new general manager Ran Carthon get to truly collaborate on. Both Vrabel and Carthon will be present in Mobile, Alabama. The Titans have historically drafted a ton of prospects they observed in Mobile.

That was under Jon Robinson. We’re still learning Carthon’s tendencies as a first-time general manager. The Senior Bowl is an excellent showcase for senior draft prospects. We anticipate that some future Titans will be in Mobile.

The Titans have glaring needs at wide receiver and across the offensive line. Cornerback and tight end are also needed. We’ve swiftly identified 10 Senior Bowl prospects the Titans must scout closely in Mobile.

Jaelyn Duncan, OT, Maryland

Jaelyn Duncan was once viewed as a potential first-round prospect. His stock allegedly dropped following a lackluster performance against Ohio State. Duncan will be one of the more intriguing tackle prospects in Mobile. Duncan possesses terrific athleticism and has left tackle tendencies. Monitoring Duncan’s performance during one-on-one reps will be crucial. Depending on how the Titans address left tackle this summer, Duncan could be a value pick in the second round.

Rashee Rice, WR, SMU

Wide receiver is a popular pick for the Titans at No. 11 overall. Unfortunately the likes of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Quentin Johnston and Jordan Addison won’t be in Mobile. SMU’s Rashee Rice is undoubtedly the receiver to watch at the Senior Bowl. Rice is a big-bodied dynamic playmaker that commands attention on the boundary. Rice could be a first-round trade-back target for the Titans. If the Titans are lucky, he could even be available in the second round.

John Michael Schmitz, C, Minnesota

John Michael Schmitz is the consensus No. 1 C in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Titans could be in the market for a center this offseason should Ben Jones retire or become a cap casualty (the latter of which is unlikely). Schmitz is a powerful blocker that’s scheme-versatile.

Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

Cornerback is an underrated need for the Titans this offseason. Kristian Fulton is entering a contract year and has struggled to stay healthy. Caleb Farley isn’t a lock to make the 53-man roster and Elijah Molden suffered an injury-filled sophomore campaign. Kansas State’s Julius Brents is a 6-foot-4, 204 pound athletic cornerback with vines for arms. Brents’ length and athletic abilities make him a strong candidate to thrive as a press-man corner at the next level.

Cody Mauch, OG, North Dakota State

Cody Mauch was an excellent offensive tackle at North Dakota State, but a lack of arm length means he’ll likely play guard in the NFL. Titans fans may be fed up with North Dakota State tackle-to-guard converts (Dillon Radunz), but Mauch is a top-64 prospect. Mauch will intrigue the Titans, who may be searching for a plug-and-play guard.

Andrei Iosivas, WR, Princeton

Princeton’s Andrei Iosivas has a TON to gain in Mobile. He could be this year’s Christian Watson, another big-bodied small-school pass-catcher that attached a jetpack to his pre-draft stock with a strong showing at the Senior Bowl. The Titans have discussed the need to get faster on offense. Iosivas is an approximately 6-foot-4 receiver that ran a 6.71 60m with a verified 39-inch vertical. Iosivas is an athletic freak.

Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Tennessee Volunteers fans are extremely familiar with Darnell Wright. Wright is experienced at both left and right tackle, adding a layer of positional versatility to his evaluation. Wright started at right tackle in 2020 and 2022 and at left tackle in 2021. Wright possesses terrific length and plays with a ton of power.

Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

EDGE could be a need if the Titans release the disappointing Bud Dupree this offseason (which they absolutely should). Harold Landry is coming off of a season-ending knee injury and Denico Autry is another year older. McDonald has freaky measurables and the first-step explosiveness to develop into a double-digit sack artist at the next level.

Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Both Geoff Swaim and Austin Hooper are unrestricted free agents. Neither player may return to the Titans in 2023. Breakout candidate Chigoziem Okonkwo is going to need some new running mates. Luke Musgrave is an extremely dynamic tight end that possesses difference-making qualities.

Nick Saldiveri, OT, Old Dominion

Old Dominion’s Nick Saldiveri is one of many small-school prospects I’ll be observing in Mobile. Saldiveri departs college football with more than 30 starts under his belt. The tape showcases a highly-experienced blocker with crisp pass-protection skills. Saldiveri could work himself into the top-100 conversation with a strong showing against better competition than he faced on a weekly basis in Mobile.