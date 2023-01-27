Matt Nagy a “prime candidate” for Titans OC job?

So far, there hasn’t been a ton of news about which direction the Titans may be leaning in the search for the team’s new offensive coordinator, but according to one ESPN reporter, a candidate we have heard mentioned is “a prime candidate” for the job.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler joined “Ramon, Kayla & Will” on 104.5 The Zone this week, and said Kansas City Chiefs QB Coach/Senior Offensive Assistant Matt Nagy is a prime candidate for the Titans.

In case you missed this morning's @RamonKaylaWill...



Here's @JFowlerESPN calling Matt Nagy a "prime OC candidate" for the Titans.



Full conversation:

Fowler notes Vrabel’s intrigue with the Kansas City offense, which could lead to Nagy being one of the top candidates for the job.

While Nagy didn’t work out as a head coach in Chicago, he does have a solid record as an assistant.

The Titans requested to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, but in the clip above, Fowler said he believes Bieniemy is more focused on a head coaching role, but didn’t totally rule out the possibility.

Nagy would be an interesting hire, as many would look at his record as head coach of the Bears, but I do think it would be an interesting option to see Vrabel go outside the organization for his OC since that is what he has primarily done over the last few years.

It also wouldn’t be surprising if Nagy draws interest from other teams in need of an offensive coordinator.

Certainly a name to keep an eye on as the search for a new OC in Nashville rolls on.