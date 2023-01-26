Carolina Panthers hire Frank Reich

The Carolina Panthers are hiring former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich to be their head coach according to multiple reports. Reich was fired by the Colts during the 2022 season and replaced on an interim basis by Jeff Saturday - who will hopefully get the full-time gig in Indy soon. It is no surprise that Reich didn’t stay out of a job for long.

There was some talk about Reich being the replacement for Todd Downing as the offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans. Mike Vrabel and Reich seem to have a good relationship, and Reich is a good offensive coach. That obviously won’t happen now.

The key for Reich in Carolina will be who he can get to play quarterback. He never found his guy at QB while with the Colts. The Panthers currently have the ninth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft so he will most likely be working with a rookie instead of the retread cycle he had in Indy.