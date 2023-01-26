Is Chig Onkonkwo set for a breakout season?

Is Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo set up for a breakout season?

Most Titans fans wanted to see more of Okonkwo as a rookie based off the flashes he showed in his first season in Nashville, but in Year 2, Okonkwo could have a true breakout season.

Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson listed Okonkwo as the top breakout candidate for the Titans.

There were few more dynamic playmakers in a limited sample size than Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo. He averaged a massive 2.61 yards per route run, which led the NFL at the position. He caught 32-of-45 passes thrown his way and averaged 7.8 yards after the catch. With the Titans offense in flux, he should be in line for a much bigger role next season.

Okonkwo’s 2.61 yards per route run ranked the highest among tight ends and was only surpassed by two of the top wide receivers in the league, Justin Jefferson and Tyreek Hill.

Okonkwo showed a lot of promise in his rookie season, finishing second on the team in receiving yards with 450 on only 32 catches to go along with three touchdowns.

But honestly, those numbers could have been a lot more impressive if former OC Todd Downing properly utilized him. One of the many complaints against Downing was not having Okonkwo on the field more and not utilizing him in the passing game more often.

Tennessee’s next offensive coordinator will have the chance to utilize and develop the young and versatile tight end in a number of ways, and with some expected departures in the tight end room this offseason, there’s a chance Okonkwo is TE1 going into the season, which would be perfectly fine by me.

Hopefully the next OC will utilize Okonkwo more. If they do, he should definitely be on his way to having a breakout season in Year 2.