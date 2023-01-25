Mel Kiper Mock Draft 1.0

The Tennessee Titans possess the No. 11 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. New general manager Ran Carthon is tasked with improving a roster that enters the offseason with several holes, mostly on offense.

With the AFC and NFC Championship matchups set, mock draft season is officially here. ESPN’s Mel Kiper released his first version on Wednesday, filling a need for the Titans.

11. Tennessee Titans: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

The Tennessee offense was a mess this season, which resulted in the firing of coordinator Todd Downing. General manager Jon Robinson also was let go, and you have to think Robinson’s inability to get the offensive line up to par contributed to it. Longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan has played just 20 games over the past three seasons and could be an offseason cap casualty. There might be an opening on the left side. Johnson played guard for the Buckeyes in 2021 but moved to left tackle in 2022, and he was tremendous. He will be a plug-and-play starter in the top 15 picks.

Johnson is quickly becoming a popular pick for the Titans. Daniel Jeremiah made the same selection in his latest mock draft. Johnson makes sense. The Titans may release left tackle Taylor Lewan this offseason. Dennis Daley clearly wasn’t the answer and is set to become an unrestricted free agent. The Titans won’t re-sign Daley.

Johnson would become the second consecutive tackle the Titans drafted from Ohio State. Mike Vrabel of course both played and coached at Ohio State. Johnson would join his former teammate Nicholas Petit-Frere on Tennessee’s offensive line.

Other notes