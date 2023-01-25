Titans should interview Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown for OC opening

The Tennessee Titans continue searching for their next offensive coordinator after relieving Todd Downing of his duties. Eric Bienemy and Matt Nagy were quickly identified as potential targets. The Titans also interviewed Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London, who works for Arthur Smith. Meanwhile, Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel is a candidate for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Passing game coordinator Tim Kelly is reportedly an in-house candidate. It wouldn’t shock me if the Titans promoted Kelly. I’d love to see the Titans submit a request to interview Los Angeles Rams assistant head coach/tight ends coach Thomas Brown. I’m honestly surprised they haven’t yet.

Brown is the most underrated member of McVay’s staff. Brown joined McVay in 2020 and quickly rose through the ranks while immediately earning McVay’s stamp of approval. Brown is an ascending coach that’s already interviewed for head coaching vacancies. He also previously served as the Rams’ running backs coach. Brown has already received requests to speak with the Chargers and Washington Commanders about their vacancies at offensive coordinator.

Brown is well-versed in the Titans’ zone-based scheme. It’s extremely similar to what McVay/Kyle Shanahan have been running for years. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel seems to possess some interest in pursuing continuity, hence his interest in London and Kelly. Brown is an ideal fit.

Brown projects as a future head coach. He interviewed with the Houston Texans during this cycle, thought he isn’t considered a front runner to land their job. With Ran Carthon taking over as the Titans’ general manager, Tennessee’s offensive coordinator opening is their most pressing issue.

The Titans should at least gauge Brown’s interest in joining their staff.