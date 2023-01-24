Titans rookies Chigoziem Okonkwo and Ryan Stonehouse make PFA All-Rookie Team

Tennessee Titans rookie tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo and rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse have been named to the Pro Football Writers All-Rookie Team. The Full list was unveiled this afternoon. It represents a huge honor for both Okonkwo and Stonehouse.

Two #Titans rookies -- TE Chig Okonkwo and P Ryan Stonehouse -- earn spots on the @PFWAwriters all-rookie team: pic.twitter.com/U0suFA6Z8q — John Glennon (@glennonsports) January 24, 2023

An undrafted free agent out of Colorado State, Stonehouse averaged 53.1 yards per punt during the regular season. Stonehouse broke the NFL’s longest-lasting single-season record. The previous record of 51.4 yards per punt was set by Sammy Baugh in 1940. Stonehouse’s jersey was added to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a result.

Stonehouse was snubbed from the Pro Bowl. We appreciate seeing Stonehouse getting some of the recognition he deserves. He was a no-brainer for the Pro Football Writers All-Rookie Team.

The No. 143 overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, Okonkwo was a first-year revelation for the Titans’ struggling passing offense. Okonkwo led all rookie tight ends in receiving yards (450) and receiving touchdowns (3, tied with Isaiah Likely and Jelani Woods). Okonkwo’s 14.1 yards per reception also led all rookie tight ends in explosive passing plays (with minimum qualifiers).

Okonkwo is going to be a massive piece of the Titans’ 2023 passing offense. Both Austin Hooper and Geoff Swaim are scheduled for unrestricted free agency. The Titans are going to add some tight ends, but Okonkwo should find himself in a top-two role.