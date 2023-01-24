2023 NFL Draft Compensatory Picks projections

Nick Corte of OvertheCap.com has released his projections for 2023 compensatory picks in the NFL Draft. These are the picks based on the net of free agents lost and gained last offseason. The Tennessee Titans don’t project to have any compensatory picks in this draft.

The big winners this year figure to be the Los Angeles Rams. They are projected to get four extra picks in the 2023 NFL Draft. That’s good for them because they haven’t had a first round pick since the Clinton Administration. They might trade to trade Jalen Ramsey to get a couple more picks.

I wouldn’t count on the Titans getting any compensatory picks in the 2024 draft either. While they have an extensive list of players set to become free agents, there aren’t any on that list that will command a huge contract on the open market. The only guys that could be in consideration are Nate Davis and David Long, but hopefully, the Titans will re-sign both of those guys.