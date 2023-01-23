Report: Chargers interview Titans TE coach Luke Steckel for OC opening

The Los Angeles Chargers are interviewing Tennessee Titans tight end coach Luke Steckel for their offensive coordinator vacancy, according to a report from Tom Pelissero.

The #Chargers will interview #Titans TE coach Luke Steckel for their offensive coordinator job this week, per sources.



Steckel is a fascinating name. He's 37, a Princeton grad, highly intelligent and widely respected by players and peers. The next Ben Johnson? — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 23, 2023

The news is rather curious. Unless the Titans’ interest/interview has gone unreported, Steckel doesn’t seem to be a candidate for the Titans’ vacancy. Passing game coordinator Tim Kelly is seemingly Tennessee’s only in-house candidate. It’s worth acknowledging that the Titans’ tight end position coach has been an offensive coordinator factory. Both Arthur Smith and Todd Downing served as Mike Vrabel’s tight ends coach before becoming his offensive coordinator.

The Chargers fired ex-offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign. The Chargers’ vacancy is the most sought-after offensive coordinator gig across the NFL. The opportunity to work alongside Chargers franchise quarterback Justin Herbert would potentially put Steckel on the fast track to becoming an NFL head coach.

Perhaps the Chargers’ interest in Steckel will prompt the Titans to interview Steckel for their own offensive coordinator role. The Titans already lost one member of their staff this offseason when senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz agreed to become the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coodinator. Steckel is a name to watch for the Chargers.