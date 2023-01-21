NFL Divisional round picks and predictions

The Divisional Rounds is usually the best weekend of football. Last week’s Super Wild Card Round or whatever it was called was fantastic. Hopefully, these four games will be even better. Actually, check that - I hope three of these games are fantastic. I hope the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Sparkle Kitties by 50.

The game I am looking forward to the most is the Cincinnati Bengals at the Buffalo Bills. That is the only game where I took the underdog against the spread. The Bengals are 5.5-point underdogs in Buffalo. I like the Bills to win the game, but I think Joe Burow and company keep it close throughout. There should be a lot of points scored in that one.

Tonight we get the pleasure of watching A.J. Brown match-up against Adoree Jackson in Philadelphia. What could have been....

Those are my thoughts on this weekend. Which game are you the most excited about watching?