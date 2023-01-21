Report: Titans plan to hire Commanders DB coach Chris Harris

The Tennessee Titans introduced new general manager Ran Carthon on Friday. With the G.M. officially in the building, we expect the Titans to start moving on assembling their 2023 coaching staff. The Titans plan to hire Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris as their next cornerbacks coach and defensive passing game coordinator, according to a report from Tom Pelissero.

The #Titans plan to hire Chris Harris as their defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, per sources.



Harris, who spent the past three seasons with the #Commanders, remains in play for defensive coordinator jobs elsewhere, too. A highly respected assistant. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2023

Tennessee’s interest in Harris was first reported on January 5. We had previously speculated that the Titans could offer Harris a “promotion” as a defensive passing game coordinator while he doubles as their cornerbacks coach. That’s apparently exactly what’s happening here. It’s a sneaky-smart way to prevent the Commanders from blocking Harris from making a lateral move. Harris would replace former cornerbacks coach Anthony Midget, who was relieved of his duties at the conclusion of the 2022 campaign.

The wording of Pelissero’s report is certainly curious. It indicates Harris is still exploring potential defensive coordinator opportunities before officially accepting Tennessee’s offer. If Harris has interviewed for a defensive coordinator opening this cycle, it hasn’t been reported. He was a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator job last offseason before they hired Gus Bradley. He once interviewed with the Green Bay Packers as well. The Chicago Bears requested an interview with Harris earlier this week, but they don’t have a DC opening.

Harris is a 40-year-old ascending coach that played eight seasons (2005-12) in the league. The Commanders allowed the league’s fourth-fewest passing yards (3,252) this season. They allowed a stingy 191.3 passing yards per contest. Harris would be a terrific addition for Tennessee’s coaching staff.