Initial thoughts from the Ran Carthon presser

The Tennessee Titans introduced Ran Carthon as their new general manager today. Winning the press conference means nothing really, but Carthon won the press conference today. You can watch the whole presser here:

GM Ran Carthon Introductory Press Conference | 12 PM CT https://t.co/dvQbSCiYQr — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 20, 2023

Collaboration with Mike Vrabel seemed to be the biggest theme from Carthon. That shouldn’t come as a surprise after the comments Amy Adams Strunk made when she talked about what she was looking for in a GM. Carthon and Vrabel will make decisions together on how to build the roster going forward. Carthon did say that this is a good roster, but he wanted to make it a great roster. That will start with what they decide to do with the #11 pick.

Some other key takeaways:

I feel confident that the Titans will be using analytics more going forward than they were under Jon Robinson. Carthon talked about blending the data and the eyes. I love that.

Carthon didn’t give an answer on Ryan Tannehill - which shouldn’t be a surprise. He got the job on Tuesday and has had a lot going on since then. The Tannehill decision will be at the top of his to-do list.

It was clear that Carthon has great respect for Derrick Henry. I’d bet after hearing the presser today that Henry isn’t going anywhere.

Carthon has been in quite a few organizations. I like the amount of experience he has with different groups. That will help him as he builds a staff and culture with the Titans.

I was ready to run through the wall for Carthon after hearing him today, but the next few months will tell us a lot about how he plans on constructing the Titans roster.