Daniel Jeremiah Mock Draft 1.0

The Tennessee Titans’ 2022 season hit the skids and they ended up missing the playoffs, but it’s not all bad news. That losing streak to end the season pushed them all the way up to the 11th overall pick, meaning they have a better shot of getting a difference maker to help new GM Ran Carthon improve this roster.

With the divisional round of the playoffs upon us, mock draft season is officially here. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah released his first version on Friday, filling a need for the Titans.

11. Tennessee Titans: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Johnson needs to get stronger and play with better knee bend, but he has ideal size/length/foot quickness. The Titans need to get younger, healthier and more athletic up front.

The Titans had a laundry list of issues up front this year, stemming from a maddening amount of injuries. Taylor Lewan kicked off those issues, tearing his ACL during week two against the Bills. Dennis Daley filled in, and was easily one of the worst tackles in the league.

With Lewan’s contract situation, he appears to be a logical cut. That means that the Titans will need a replacement, and Johnson fits the bill. It would be the second Ohio State tackle that the Titans have taken in the last two drafts, joining Nicholas Petit-Frere, who ran away with the right tackle job as a rookie.

Johnson is a former five-star prospect. The 6-6, 310 pound prospect played right guard in 2021 before moving to left tackle for the 2022 season. He started 23 straight games for the Buckeyes before declaring early for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Carthon has two very obvious needs to fill offensively — wide receiver and tackle. We saw what a lack of protection looked like for Ryan Tannehill this season, and the result wasn’t pretty. With everyone assuming Lewan is heading out the door, it certainly makes sense to take care of this spot before anything else.

Other notes