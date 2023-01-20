MCM Radio: Titans GM search concludes; Offensive coordinator search rolls on

Ran Carthon will be introduced as the Tennessee Titans GM today at noon. We will have plenty of reaction to his press conference once it concludes. There is a lot for him to do over the next few weeks before the start of the new league year. It all starts with the quarterback position. Is Ryan Tannehill back? How does he feel about Josh Dobbs and Malik Willis?

After that, he has to make decisions on some veterans with big contracts that probably aren’t worth the money they are scheduled to be paid in 2023 - including but not limited to Taylor Lewan, Bud Dupree, Zach Cunnigham, and Robert Woods.

The Titans are still looking for an offensive coordinator. Greg Roman was fired by the Baltimore Ravens yesterday. Some on Titans Twitter started clamoring for Roman to be hired here. While there is no doubt that he is better than Todd Downing, the Titans can do better with this hire. Roman runs an outdated offensive system. Robert Griffin the second tweeted this yesterday:

Greg Roman may be of the greatest run game tacticians I have ever been around at the NFL level. RBs and TEs love his system because they EAT. WRs absolutely hate it. That’s why free agent WRs didn’t want to go to or stay in Baltimore. It was never about Lamar Jackson. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 19, 2023

I just don’t want an offensive system that WRs hate. That’s not how you sustain success in today’s NFL.

