Titans will have competition for OC candidates

Now that the search for a new general manager is over, and the Titans made what seems to be a strong hire in Ran Carthon from the San Franciso 49ers, offseason attention turns to the search for a new offensive coordinator.

Several names have been floating around. It’s almost a given that Titans Passing Game Coordinator Tim Kelly will be one of the top candidates based on his history with Vrabel and the fact that Vrabel has promoted from within the last couple times the position has been open with Arthur Smith and Todd Downing.

With all that said, Kelly will likely be one of the main candidates, but just as the Titans went outside the organization to bring in some fresh ideas for the GM position, they could do the same at offensive coordinator.

It’s been reported that the Titans requested interviews with Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and Senior Offensive Assistant and QB Coach Matt Nagy. The Titans have also interviewed Falcons QB Coach Charles London.

If the Titans do go the outside hire route, it looks like they will have plenty of competition for offensive coordinator candidates.

As it stands, the Patriots, Jets, Rams, Chargers, Buccaneers, Ravens and Commanders all have open offensive coordinator positions

Several teams, such as the Colts, Cardinals, Texans, Broncos, and Panthers have open head coaching jobs and will likely see turnover at the offensive coordinator position.

There are several candidates out there for these open OC positions, but now with Carthon in place in the GM seat, I wouldn’t be surprised if we started seeing some more movement on the OC position.

The Titans currently sit at a crossroads and this offensive coordinator hiring will play a big role in whether the organization is able to take the next steps.