Bills vs. Bengals Monday Night Football picks and predictions

This game tonight is pretty big for both teams. The Buffalo Bills are tied in the loss column with the Kansas City Chiefs for the number one overall seed in the AFC. The Bills would get the #1 seed if they finish with the same record because the Bills beat the Chiefs earlier this season.

The Cincinnati Bengals can clinch the AFC North title with a win tonight. A loss would make their week 18 game with the Baltimore Ravens an AFC North title game.

With all of that said, this game should just be a fun one to watch because both teams are fun to watch. The Bengals are a 2.5-point home underdog. I really like them to win this game at home. That makes their +120 moneyline bet almost as good as the Titans week 18 moneyline. What bets are you on tonight?

Use this thread to discuss the game.