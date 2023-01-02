NFL playoff picture: Full week 18 schedule posted

Last night the NFL announced that the Tennessee Titans will play the Jacksonville Jaguars at 7:15 on ESPN/ABC Saturday. They also announced that the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. Today they have released the rest of the schedule:

The reason the Titans didn’t get Sunday Night Football is that the Green Bay Packers beat the Minnesota Vikings yesterday. That gives the Packers a chance to get in the playoffs if they beat the Detroit Lions. Green Bay and Aaron Rodgers are a much bigger draw than Josh Dobbs and the Titans. But hey, maybe Dobbs will light it up and Tennessee will go on a Super Bowl run! Just remember, no one gave them a chance to get to the Super Bowl back in 1999.*

The only divisions other than the AFC South that are still up for grabs are the AFC North and the AFC East - though the Cincinnati Bengals can clinch the AFC North tonight with a wi over the Bills.

*I don’t really expect that to happen