Titans place S Andrew Adams on season-ending IR, sign two replacements

The Tennessee Titans placed safety Andrew Adams on season-ending IR, the team confirmed via social media on Monday. The Titans added two defensive backs in corresponding moves. More on that below.

The #Titans have signed safety Mike Brown to the team’s 53-man roster.



Also, the @Titans have placed safety Andrew Adams on Injured Reserve.



READ https://t.co/QqeD7VPZV6 pic.twitter.com/k91nhAvX6B — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 2, 2023

Adams reportedly suffered a torn patella injury in Thursday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. These moves essentially confirm that Andrews suffered a serious injury. Adams becomes the Titans’ league-high 34th player to be placed on Injured Reserve.

Adams joined the Titans on September 21 from a practice squad and immediately captured a versatile role in Tennessee’s secondary alongside Kevin Byard and Amani Hooker. Adams recorded 62 total tackles and an interception this season. The Titans may consider bringing Adams back next season if he recovers well from this injury.

In corresponding moves, the Titans signed safety Mike Brown to their 53-man roster off the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad. Brown made three regular-season appearances for the Browns earlier this campaign, but was limited to special teams snaps. Brown played college football at Miami (Ohio).

The Titans also signed defensive back Nate Meadors to the team’s practice squad. Meadors played in college at UCLA and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Minnesota Vikings following the 2019 NFL Draft. Meadors has been an NFL journeymen ever since.