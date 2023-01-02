Titans confirm Josh Dobbs will start vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel confirmed that Josh Dobbs will start against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

Dobbs surprisingly replaced Malik Willis in Thursday’s primetime loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Dobbs showcased himself in rather impressive fashion. The former Tennessee Volunteers standout completed 20-of-39 passing attempts for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Vrabel has made the correct decision, citing that Dobbs gives the Titans the best chance to win “right now.” Dobbs looked considerably more comfortable and decisive than Willis has.

Dobbs was initially signed by the Titans on December 21. Willis has started three games for the Titans in 2022 and appeared in three additional contests. Willis failed to impress, completing 31-of-61 passing attempts (50.8%) for 276 yards, zero touchdowns and three interceptions.

Saturday’s regular-season-finale meeting with the Jaguars will decide the AFC South division title. Ryan Tannehill was recently placed on IR. Dobbs is expected to serve as Tennessee’s starting quarterback for the remainder of the season, however many games are left to play.