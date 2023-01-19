Titans to host a London game in 2023

The NFL announced this morning that the Tennessee Titans will host a game in London this season. This means they will have eight home games at Nissan Stadium and one in London. The date and opponent for the game won’t be announced until the NFL schedule is released this spring. Jim Wyatt notes that the majority of the international games in years past have been played in weeks five and six.

The Titans last played in London during the 2019 season against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Here are a couple of quotes on the game from Wyatt:

Titans President and CEO Burke Nihil:

It’s an honor to be one of the teams representing the NFL abroad in 2023 and play a role in continuing the incredible growth our sport has seen in the UK. The atmosphere in London leading up to and at our game in 2018 was absolutely electric. Since then, we’ve remained in touch with our UK-based Titans fans and they’ve grown into one of our most enthusiastic fan bases. We can’t wait to see them again this upcoming season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and know many of our fans here in Tennessee will be excited to make the trip as well.

Mike Vrabel:

We are excited to represent the NFL in London this season. I really enjoyed our experience during our last visit. The energy in the stadium and the atmosphere surrounding the game was impressive, and I am looking forward to being part of that again.

If you are interested in going to the game, you can find information about that here.