Report: Titans to interview Broncos OC Justin Outten for role on offensive staff

The Tennessee Titans have submitted a request to interview Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten for a role on their offensive staff, according to a report from Tom Pelissero.

The #Titans put in a request to interview #Broncos OC Justin Outten for a job on their new offensive staff, per source. Outten called plays for Denver the last two games of the season and previously coached tight ends in Green Bay. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 19, 2023

It’s unclear what role the Titans are targeting Outten for. If it was for their vacant offensive coordinator role, the report would likely state that. Outten is capable of interviewing for a multitude of roles.

Outten is technically still under contract with the Broncos. It’s worth acknowledging he was originally hired by Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired midseason. Denver’s next head coach will likely want to pick his own offensive coordinator. The Broncos will likely grant Tennessee’s request to interview Outten.

Outten didn’t call plays in Denver until after Hackett was relieved of his duties. Hackett called his own plays. Titans fans may be hesitant when hearing Outten’s name, but Denver’s offense flashed significant improvement once Outten began calling plays.

Broncos Offense Before Outten:

- Overall: 30th EPA/play | 31st Success Rate

- Pass: 26th EPA | 30th SR

- Rush: 29th EPA | 28th SR



Broncos Offense with Outten:

- Overall: 10th EPA | 16th SR

- Pass: 18th EPA | 21st SR

- Rush: 6th EPA | 12th SR https://t.co/fydTflBKyW — Football & Other F Words (@FWordsPod) January 19, 2023

Outten could be interviewing for Tennessee’s vacant offensive line position coach. The Titans fired Keith Carter. Outten was an offensive line assistant with the Atlanta Falcons for two seasons (2017-18). Ironically, Outten spent time alongside Carter in Atlanta. He eventually coached tight ends for Matt LaFleur in Green Bay.

That time spent in Atlanta and Green Bay indicates Outten is well-versed in Tennessee’s current zone-based scheme. The Titans had previously requested interviews with Eric Bieniemy and Matt Nagy, which indicated they may be changing their offensive identity. Hiring Outten (or Charles London) would potentially suggest the Titans are sticking with their scheme. In all likelihood, Vrabel wants to keep his options open.