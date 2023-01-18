Amy Adams Strunk comments on the hiring of Ran Carthon as general manager

The Tennessee Titans shocked everyone when they fired general manager Jon Robinson near the end of the season. Not long after Tennessee’s 2022 campaign ended in Jacksonville, the Titans have a new man in charge of the roster.

Ran Carthon was the pick, coming over from the 49ers. The former running back has worked his way up the front office ladder, starting as a scout with the Falcons. He moved up to become the director of pro personnel with the Rams, before landing with San Francisco in 2017. Carthon was eventually elevated to director of player personnel for the 49ers, where he served for two seasons.

Amy Adams Strunk released a statement on the hire on Wednesday.

“We are excited to add Ran to our organization as our new general manager,” Titans Controlling Owner Amy Adams Strunk said in a statement. “He brings a variety of valuable experiences to our team – as a former player and a successful personnel executive for multiple teams. I was impressed with his natural leadership qualities and his ability to connect with people. With talent evaluation being critical to this role, the roster they have built in San Francisco stands out. He played an important role there constructing one of our league’s best teams.”

Obviously with the success of the 49ers, Carthon is an attractive candidate. General manager John Lynch has assembled perhaps the best roster in the NFL in San Francisco, making Carthon a hot commodity this offseason.

“When you are looking for someone in that role, first and foremost, you are not trying to get a future GM – you are trying to get a really good evaluator of talent in our league,” 49ers general manager John Lynch told Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com. “When I hired Ran, that’s what we were looking for, and he has been that, and he has that skill.

“It’s just that in the process we discovered there’s a lot more to Ran. And, that’s why he worked his way up through our organization and that’s why he has earned this opportunity right now.”

The former Florida Gator and Indianapolis Colt is now responsible for fixing the Tennessee Titans, who seem to be on the wrong end of their playoff window. The Titans have an aging Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, a number of issues on the offensive line, and a bottom five receiver room. His first moves over the next few months will be fascinating.

The Titans are scheduled to introduce Carthon in a press conference on Friday, per the release.