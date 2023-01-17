Titans hire Ran Carthon as general manager

The Tennessee Titans are reportedly hiring Ran Carthon as their next general manager. Carthon comes to the Titans from the San Francisco 49ers. He has been the Director of Player Personnel there since 2017. The 49ers have done an excellent job of building a roster and hiring coaches during that time.

It was reported earlier today that Carthon along with Ian Cunningham and Ryan Cowden would be brought in for a second interview. Apparently, Amy Adams Strunk decided she didn’t need to talk to everyone again.

I like the fact that they went outside the organization for this hire. Cowden is obviously a talented guy who has been on a few short lists with other teams, but they needed a new voice in that position after deciding to move on from Jon Robinson in early December.

Also, huge props to Justin Melo for having Carthon as one of his 3 external candidates right after Robinson was fired.