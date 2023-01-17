Report: Titans GM search down to 3?

The Tennessee Titans are getting closer to hiring their next general manager. In-house candidate Ryan Cowden, San Francisco 49ers Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon and Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham have landed a second round of interviews, according to Mike Garafolo.

The #Titans are wrapping up their first round of GM interviews and transitioning to the next. Among those who scored second interviews, according to sources: their interim GM Ryan Cowden, the #49ers’ Ran Carthon and the #Bears’ Ian Cunningham. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 17, 2023

It’s unclear whether or not Cowden, Carthon and Cunningham are definitively the three finalists. The Titans were scheduled to complete the first round of interviews on Tuesday. Buffalo Bills Senior Director of Player Personnel Malik Boyd was the final interview of the first round. The Titans are making progress and should have a new general manager sometime next week.

The Arizona Cardinals hired Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager on Monday. Ossenfort was a candidate in Tennessee. Cowden, the in-house candidate, was the team’s interim midseason decision-maker after controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk fired Jon Robinson in early December.