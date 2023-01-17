Browns hire Titans defensive assistant Jim Schwartz as DC

The Cleveland Browns are hiring Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, according to a report from Tom Pelissero. Schwartz first interviewed for Cleveland’s opening on Wednesday Jan. 11.

Schwartz marks the second member of the Titans’ organization to depart the franchise in as many days after the Arizona Cardinals hired Titans Director of Player Personnel Monti Ossenfort as their new general manager.

Schwartz re-joined the Titans in 2021 as a senior defensive assistant under defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. Schwartz was a familiar face who initially joined the Titans as a defensive assistant in 1999. He remained on staff until 2008, including a seven-year stint (2001-08) as the team’s defensive coordinator.

The Titans’ defense improved significantly in 2021 after a down year in 2020, which matched up with Schwartz’s arrival. Tennessee’s defense were the sixth-ranked scoring defense in 2021, having allowed 20.8 points per contest. The Titans followed that up by allowing an acceptable 21.1 points per contest in 2022. They possessed the league’s top-ranked rushing defense (76.9/game). We’re about to learn more about Bowen as a defensive coordinator.

Schwartz outlasted three additional candidates in Cleveland. The Browns also submitted requests to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai, Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, and New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. Schwartz gets to coach Myles Garrett in Cleveland.

The Titans must hire a new general manager (Jon Robinson), offensive coordinator (Todd Downing), Director of Player Personnel (Monti Ossenfort), offensive line coach (Keith Carter) and defensive backs coach (Anthony Midget) at minimum.

Best of luck, coach Schwartz! The Titans must add to their defensive coaching staff. Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris is a candidate.