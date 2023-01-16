Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator search: Everything we know

Mike Vrabel fired Todd Downing the Monday after the Tennessee Titans season came to an end. Downing was very underwhelming in his two years calling plays for the Titans. Vrabel really had no choice but to move on after the offense failed to score 28 points in any single game and Downing was outcoached in every second half of the season. The Titans have a lot of questions to answer on the offensive side of the ball, but there is no doubt the playcalling has to be better than it was in 2022.

The hope is that Vrabel will cast a wide net when searching for his next offensive coordinator. The Titans’ offense needs to evolve. Derrick Henry is the best running back in the league, but the NFL is a passing game now. Henry is still a valuable player, but running on every single first down is not a recipe for success.

Bookmark this thread for everything you need to know about the Titans search for their next offensive coordinator. We update the thread with news of reported interviews and analysis on the guys that are interviewed.