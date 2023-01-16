MCM Radio: Tom Brady and the Titans rumors

Ian Rapoport said over the weekend that he expects the Tennessee Titans to pursue Tom Brady in free agency. I just don’t see it making sense for the Titans at this time. They aren’t just a quarterback away. The Titans also don’t have a general manager currently. Mike Vrabel is going to have a bigger voice with the new GM, but I can’t imagine they are making plans this big without having the new guy’s opinion on Ryan Tannehill and the rest of the roster.

Sunday was a big news day for the Titans. There was also the report that Vrabel will interview Eric Bieniemy and Matt Nagy for the offensive coordinator position. It is very good news that Vrabel is casting a wide net in his interview process. Even if he doesn’t hire either of those guys, getting ideas from what the Kansas City Chiefs are doing is a good idea. After I recorded this morning, there was news of another candidate that will be interviewed.

The Titans also completed quite a few GM interviews over the last few days. They have one more interview left to go in round one. It will be interesting to see who gets a second interview.

