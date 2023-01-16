 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Report: Titans to interview Falcons QB coach Charles London for OC opening

A third offensive coordinator candidate has emerged

By Justin Melo
/ new
Houston Texans v Tennessee Titans Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans are interviewing Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach Charles London for their vacant offensive coordinator opening, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones.

London is the third offensive coordinator candidate to emerge. The Titans previously requested permission to interview Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and senior assistant/quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy. There’s been no word regarding the Chiefs’ plans to approve or decline those requests.

There’s a ton of familiarity between London, head coach Mike Vrabel, and the Titans organization in general. London previously worked for the Titans in 2011 as an offensive assistant. More notably, he served as the Houston Texans’ running back coach for all four of Vrabel’s seasons (2014-17) in Houston. London currently serves as the quarterbacks coach for former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith in Atlanta. London is connected to Vrabel and the Titans in a multitude of ways.

London played running back at Duke. London has spent the majority of his coaching career as a running backs position coach before coaching quarterbacks in Atlanta. London has never been an offensive coordinator. He’s well-versed in multiple schemes and systems after working for offensive coordinators such as Chris Palmer (in Tennessee), Bill O’Brien and Arthur Smith.

In This Stream

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator search: Everything we know

View all 5 stories

More From Music City Miracles

Loading comments...