Tom Brady rumors: Ian Rapoport says Titans will consider signing the veteran QB

Tom Brady is due to be a free agent when the NFL league year starts. Ian Rapoport mentioned the Tennessee Titans as one of the teams that will pursue signing Brady. The other two teams he mentioned were the Las Vegas Raiders and the San Francisco 49ers. As for the Titans, I cannot see that being a road they go down.

The Titans were rumored to be in the mix when Brady left the Patriots. The obvious connection is to Mike Vrabel. Vrabel and Brady played together in New England and are very good friends. The Titans ended up signing Ryan Tannehill to a 4 year/$118 million contract that offseason. To my knowledge, there was never any actual discussion about bringing Brady in.

It doesn’t really make any sense for Brady or the Titans to bring him here at this point. Brady is going to want to go somewhere that is set up for him to come in and win. The Titans just aren’t that team right now. They have so many holes that need to be addressed.

They would also have to do something about Tannehill. They would either need to trade him or cut him. They might do that, but that would more likely be in favor of bringing in a young QB than a veteran like Brady.

With all that being said, I wouldn’t hate it.