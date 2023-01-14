Two Titans land on NFL’s All-Pro teams

The NFL All-Pro teams were revealed on Friday, naming the best players in the NFL at every position. The teams are voted on by 50 members of the Associated Press, creating a first team and a second team roster.

The Tennessee Titans, despite the tailspin that ended their season, placed two on the All-Pro second team.

Jeffery Simmons cracked the lineup as a second-team defensive lineman. The fourth-year pro also made the All-Pro second team last season, and backed it up in 2022. Starting 15 games, Simmons put up nine tackles for loss and hit the quarterback 14 times. He was credited with 54 total tackles.

With a roster that is suddenly short on building blocks, Jeffery Simmons remains as likely the most talented player on the team. He’s due a big contract extension soon, which should be one of the first things the new Titans GM gets done, whoever that may be.

Also making the second team was punter Ryan Stonehouse, who broke the NFL’s oldest single season record this year. His 53.1 yards per punt average was the best that the NFL has ever seen, beating the previous record by nearly two entire yards. Considering how much the Titans punted this season, that’s particularly impressive. The record stood for 82 years.

Stonehouse beat out longtime Titan Brett Kern in the preseason, and delivered on the field all year long.

Here are the full rosters for both All-Pro teams.

All-Pro First Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back — Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo

Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver

Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England

Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

All-Pro Second Team

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia

Running Back — Nick Chubb, Cleveland

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas

Left Tackle — Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia

Interior Linemen — Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia

Safeties — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota

Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit

Special Teamer — George Odum, San Francisco

Long Snapper — Nick Moore, Baltimore