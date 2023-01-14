Two Titans land on NFL’s All-Pro teams

The NFL All-Pro teams were revealed on Friday, naming the best players in the NFL at every position. The teams are voted on by 50 members of the Associated Press, creating a first team and a second team roster.
The Tennessee Titans, despite the tailspin that ended their season, placed two on the All-Pro second team.
Jeffery Simmons cracked the lineup as a second-team defensive lineman. The fourth-year pro also made the All-Pro second team last season, and backed it up in 2022. Starting 15 games, Simmons put up nine tackles for loss and hit the quarterback 14 times. He was credited with 54 total tackles.
With a roster that is suddenly short on building blocks, Jeffery Simmons remains as likely the most talented player on the team. He’s due a big contract extension soon, which should be one of the first things the new Titans GM gets done, whoever that may be.
Also making the second team was punter Ryan Stonehouse, who broke the NFL’s oldest single season record this year. His 53.1 yards per punt average was the best that the NFL has ever seen, beating the previous record by nearly two entire yards. Considering how much the Titans punted this season, that’s particularly impressive. The record stood for 82 years.
Stonehouse beat out longtime Titan Brett Kern in the preseason, and delivered on the field all year long.
Here are the full rosters for both All-Pro teams.
All-Pro First Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
Running Back — Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas
Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City
Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas
Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas
Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets
Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo
Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver
Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas
Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City
Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay
Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England
Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington
Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota
All-Pro Second Team
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia
Running Back — Nick Chubb, Cleveland
Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers — AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas
Left Tackle — Andrew Thomas, New York Giants
Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay
Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City
Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta
Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia
Interior Linemen — Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee
Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; C.J. Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.
Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia
Safeties — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore
Punter — Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee
Kick Returner — Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota
Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit
Special Teamer — George Odum, San Francisco
Long Snapper — Nick Moore, Baltimore
