NFL Wild Card Weekend picks and predictions

There are some pretty big point spreads on this year’s Wild Card Weekend. The playoffs kickoff with Seattle Seahawks at the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are a 9.5-point favorite. That seems like a pretty easy bet.

Tomorrow night we all cheer for the Los Angeles Chargers to beat Jacksonville. I’d feel even better about this game if Brandon Staley didn’t get Mike Williams hurt in a meaningless week 18 game. How does that guy still have a job?

Sunday we get the Tua-less Dolphins against the Buffalo Bills. The Bills seem like a team of destiny after the Damar Hamlin story. They are almost a two-touchdown favorite. That’s absurd for any NFL game, but especially a playoff game. Give me the Bills.

The second Sunday game is the New York Giants at the Minnesota Vikings. Brian Daboll is a great coach. Can he win a playoff game here? I say yes.

After that, we get the Lamar-less Ravens at the Cincinnati Bengals. I don’t want to see another Super Bowl run by the Bengals, but I will always cheer against the Ravens.

The weekend ends on Monday night with the Dallas Cowboys traveling to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Tom Brady is ready to strike up some playoff magic and send the Cowboys home.