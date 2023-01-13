Titans rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse broke the NFL’s oldest single-season record

The Tennessee Titans’ roster is largely devoid of young talent. One of their best young players is rookie punter Ryan Stonehouse. Stonehouse broke the NFL’s oldest single-season record in 2022.

Stonehouse averaged 53.1 yards per punt during the regular season. It marks a new single-season record. The previous record of 51.4 yards per punt was set by Sammy Baugh in 1940. The 2022 National Football League Record & Fact Book listed Baugh’s 82-year-old record as the oldest single-season record in the NFL. That’s extremely impressive.

Stonehouse joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL Draft. Stonehouse faced an uphill battle to make Tennessee’s 53-man roster. He was in direct competition with Titans legend Brett Kern. Stonehouse’s daily jaw-dropping performances, paired with Kern’s advancing age and bloated salary, helped Stonehouse gain the upper hand. The Titans shockingly released Kern in favor of Stonehouse. It proved to be the right decision.

Stonehouse holds the all-time NCAA record for the most yards-per-punt (47.8) in college football history. An extremely consistent performer, Stonehouse averaged an astounding 50.9 yards per punt attempt in 2021. Stonehouse continues to break new ground while smashing 80-year old NFL records. The Titans have the best young punter in the NFL.