Report: Titans request permission to interview Commanders DB coach Chris Harris

The Tennessee Titans have requested permission to interview Washington Commanders defensive backs coach Chris Harris for a role on their staff, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Many Titans fans are awaiting news on the Titans’ OC vacancy, but head coach Mike Vrabel appears interested in adding to his defensive staff, too. Harris is a 40-year-old ascending coach that played eight seasons (2005-12) in the league. He was a candidate for the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator job last offseason before they hired Gus Bradley.

Harris is currently employed as the Commanders’ defensive backs coach. For Tennessee to submit a request to interview Harris, it indicates he would be receiving a promotion. The Titans employ Shane Bowen at defensive coordinator, and all indications are that Bowen will return in 2023.

Vrabel has never employed a defensive passing game coordinator, but that could be the role Harris is being interviewed for. The Titans do have an opening at defensive backs coach after firing Anthony Midget earlier this week. It would be surprising if the Titans were offering Harris a lateral move however.

Vrabel has flashed a willingness to evolve his staff. He never employed a passing game coordinator before hiring Tim Kelly for that role in 2022. The Titans could also be preparing to lose senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz, who interviewed for the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator gig earlier this week.

Harris did a terrific job with the Commanders this season despite coaching a secondary that lacked talent at the cornerback position. The Commanders allowed the league’s fourth-fewest passing yards (3,252) this season. They allowed a stingy 191.3 passing yards per contest. Harris would be a terrific addition for Tennessee’s coaching staff.