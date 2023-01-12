Titans general manager search: Everything we know

The Tennessee Titans are searching for a general manager to replace Jon Robinson who was fired in early December. Amy Adams Strunk stressed that she is looking for someone to collaborate with others inside the organization on how to build a roster. She also said that both the new GM and head coach Mike Vrabel will report to her. That is different than the structure when Robinson was here.

So far there have been eight candidates rumored the Titans want to interview. We know that one of those candidates, San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters, turned down the Titans' request saying he wanted to focus on the 49ers' playoff run.

The 2023 Senior Bowl kicks off the last week in January. The Titans will want to have their guy in place before that date. AAS said the team will move quickly but not rush the decision. You can bookmark this story for all of the news, rumors, and updates on the search.