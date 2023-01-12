MCM Radio: Titans OC wish list

On Tuesday I wrote up a list of candidates I hope/think Mike Vrabel will consider as he searches for the next offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans. There isn’t a guy on the list that I fully endorse or would fully hate. Each guy listed has positives and negatives or unknowns. That is always going to be the case when you are searching for an offensive coordinator. It is very rare that a proven NFL offensive coordinator is available to be hired. Those guys are usually either currently offensive coordinators who would be blocked for an interview or an NFL head coach.

Vrabel has hired three offensive coordinators in his time with the Titans - Matt LaFleur, Arthur Smith, and Todd Downing. Two of those guys were successful and are currently NFL head coaches. The other is Downing. This is the downside to having a defensive guy as your head coach - if he makes a good hire as the OC it is most likely that guy is going to get a head coaching gig in pretty short order.

I also spent some time talking about San Francisco 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters declining to interview for the Titans GM job.

