Titans general manager search: 49ers assistant GM Adam Peters turns down interview request

Ian Rapoport is reporting that San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters has turned down requests to interview for the open Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals GM positions. Peters said he wants to focus on the 49ers' playoff run. Rapoport said Peters has “great respect” for both organizations.

I doubt that to be true, Adam. If he did have great respect for both organizations, and he wants to be a GM and not just an assistant, he would go on the interview. There are only 32 NFL GM positions on the planet. The only reason I could imagine turning an interview request down is if I didn’t have respect for the organization.

The Titans GM position has been open since Amy Adams Strunk fired Jon Robinson at the beginning of December. Ryan Cowden has been handling the personnel decisions in the interim.

We know of five other external candidates the Titans are planning on interviewing. Stay tuned to MCM for all of the rumors and news surrounding the Titans' GM search.