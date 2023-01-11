Titans defensive assistant Jim Schwartz to interview for Browns DC job

Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz is interviewing for the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator opening, the Browns confirmed via their official website. The Browns fired previous defensive coordinator Joe Woods on Monday. Schwartz’s interview is being conducted on Wednesday Jan. 11.

Schwartz first joined the Titans as a defensive assistant in 1999. He remained on staff until 2008, including a seven-year stint (2001-08) as the team’s defensive coordinator. Schwartz re-joined the organization in 2021 as Shane Bowen’s senior defensive assistant.

The Titans were terrible defensively in 2020, but experienced a positive turnaround in 2021, which coincided with Schwartz’s arrival. Whether that’s a coincidence or not is open to speculation. Tennessee’s defense were the sixth-ranked scoring defense in 2021, having allowed 20.8 points per contest. The Titans followed that up by allowing an acceptable 21.1 points per contest in 2022. They possessed the league’s top-ranked rushing defense (76.9/game).

Schwartz previously spent time as the Detroit Lions’ head coach (2009-13), Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator (2014) and Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator (2016-20). Scwhartz won a Super Bowl in Philadelphia before accepting a background role on Tennessee’s staff. Schwartz may be ready to jump back into coordinating a defense.

Schwartz isn’t the lone candidate on Cleveland’s radar. They’re also set to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach Sean Desai, Pittsburgh Steelers linebackers coach Brian Flores, and New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo. The Titans counteracted the Browns’ request by submitting a request of their own: The Titans are interviewing Browns assistant general manager Glenn Cook for their vacant G.M. role.