Titans sign 11 players to Futures/Reserves Contracts

The Tennessee Titans signed 11 players to Futures/Reserves contracts, the team announced via social media on Tuesday.

The full list is as follows:

OL Zack Johnson

WR Mason Kinsey

OLB Sam Okuayinonu

DL Jayden Peevy

WR Reggie Roberson

OL Andrew Rupcich

K Caleb Shudak

DT Curtis Brooks

CB Shyheim Carter

OLB Zach McCloud

TE Thomas Odukoya

Okuayinonu was a rookie undrafted free agent out of Maryland. He appeared in six contests with the Titans this year, having recorded 0.5 sacks and 11 total tackles. Kinsey will be a fourth-year pro in 2023. The Titans are still holding onto his potential.

Zack Johnson played four snaps at left tackle in Tennessee’s Week 17 contest. Shudak was an undrafted free agent kicker out of Iowa. He appeared in one regular-season contest, but missed a chip-shot field goal. Shudak may receive an opportunity to compete for the kicking job in 2023. The Titans should look for outside help, too.

Peevy, Roberson and Rupcich were members of the Titans’ 2022 undrafted class. Peevy played college football at Texas A&M and was active for one regular-season game. Rupcich is a small-school offensive linemen from Culver-Stockton. Robertson flashed throughout training camp and the preseason. He once had legitimate draft buzz at SMU, but injuries derailed his pre-draft stock.

Odukoya was as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. He hails from Netherlands and played college football at Eastern Michigan. Shyheim Carter has enjoyed multiple stints on the Titans’ practice squad.

All 11 players were signed to Tennessee’s practice squad at some point this season.