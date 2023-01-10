Taylor Lewan was great for the Titans, but it’s time to move on

Everyone, including Taylor Lewan himself, knows that Lewan will not be a member of the 2023 Tennessee Titans at this current contract number. He is scheduled to make just shy of $15 million this season. The Titans can cut him with zero dead cap. He will be 32 when the 2023 starts and has only played 21 games in the last three seasons due to injuries.

With that being said, I see a lot of people out there talking about how the Titans should try to cut him and re-sign him at a lower number. Listen, Lewan was a great player for this team for a long time. There are people that will tell you he was never good, but those people just don’t like his personality. He was a very good LT for the majority of his career.

The problem is, at this point, you just can’t count on him to stay healthy. Even if he would agree to come back at a lower number, you would still need to have a contingency plan for if he misses games. The Titans would be better off just going ahead and signing or drafting his replacement and moving forward.

If the Titans do cut Lewan, it will be interesting to see if he plays somewhere else or retires. He had a podcast that does really well and was really good on the Michigan-TCU broadcast on New Year’s Eve. He might decide to go ahead and pursue the media stuff full-time.